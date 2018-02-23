Stay Connected

Op-Ed: Change

February 23, 2018

I would like to begin this one-sided conversation with a question: why is it important that we must stay consistent with our beliefs? People seem to pride themselves on remaining on one side of the aisle, so to speak, for a long time, and sometimes forever. I feel as though this behavior is the antithesis of human evolution at its core. We need to adapt, evolve, and for lack of a better word, change. I know, I said the big “C” word.

I can understand why people feel like remaining consistent with their values and beliefs based on the environment they grew up in. It is comfortable. Hell, the Midwest is the epitome of staying true to tradition and not straying away from the paved path set by previous generations. Unfortunately, this has also led to the inevitable economic decline in the Midwest. All too often people believe that if something works, then there is no need to change it. This creates a feeling of contentment that leads to a lack of innovation and creativity. The “rut” is formed and it is tough to get out of.

Why is it so difficult for us to accept change? In any type of political setting, if a person appears to change their opinion on an issue, then people are more than likely to attack them like predators pouncing on wounded prey in the wild. Yet, in any real-life situation, it is important to change and grow. For example, if a married man and woman get into an argument because the man leaves the toilet seat up, then the man should consider changing his actions because it is a simple request made by the woman and no harm will come to the man. Otherwise, the couple would continue to have that same altercation and probably sprout others as well, causing their relationship to eventually disintegrate.

I want to make myself clear; change is not always a good thing, but it can lead to incredible feats. Without change, our society would not be where it is today. Our country was founded on change. We would not be here without our founding fathers declaring independence from the corrupt British regime back in 1776. They wanted to change how the 13 colonies were run so that everything would be fairer for the colonists. In time, a constitution was drafted and revised over and over again up until today. We have a living document that changes based on the feelings of the people within the country. Sure, the constitution is not broken, but it sure as hell is not perfect.

Riley Hess

Editor in Chief