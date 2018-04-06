Stay Connected

Drinking in college

April 6, 2018

Across the United States, there are college students consuming alcohol. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), out of the 21.6 million students who enroll in college, about 80 percent have an alcoholic beverage. Rounding up, of those 17.6 million students who drink, about half of those students show binge drinking tendencies. That would be about 8.8 million or roughly nine million college students who binge drink. What is even more astonishing is that of the students who drink, NSDUH shows that a quarter of them have issues with academics because of the drinking. They fall behind, miss class, and eventually end up with poor or failing grades.

Although academics are important, the more serious matter are students’ health. Binge drinking is usually a precursor to injuries or even death. The Huffington Post says that of the nine million college students who binge drink, 600,000 of them end up injured due to the intense inebriation. Also, almost 700,000 people have reported being assaulted by someone who was drunk due to binge drinking. These individuals are threats not only to themselves but to others as well. More frightening, about 1,800 college students die from alcohol-related incidents and injuries. That means of the average 150 school days in a two-semester college, 12 students would die every day.

Surprisingly, it has been reported that upwards of 90 percent of athletes have admitted to drinking during and outside of their season. There are about 460,000 NCAA student-athletes. That means 414,000 of those student-athletes drink. Although there are several cases of student-athletes consuming alcohol, binge drinking among the population is down as opposed to previous years.

The college culture, especially Greek life, depicted by entertainment media adds to the stereotype that college students only care about partying and getting hammered. Student’s do not only care about partying because students who attend academic institutions are more aware of how expensive it is to stay just one year. Financial, academic, social, and sometimes even athletic pressure are the result of the students’ need to cope. The easiest and most straightforward way to cope with these pressures is to purchase and consume alcohol. This is especially apparent when students feel the need to be entertained. In towns similar to Monmouth, where there is close to nothing to do after 7 p.m., students will resort to going to the local bars or throwing their own parties.

The culture of drinking in college is not going to change anytime soon. What can change is the way in which students consume alcohol and how they look out for each other. There is no reason to consume an alcoholic beverage through a beer-bong, and there is no reason to allow someone to reach the point of unconsciousness due to excessive drinking. Consuming copious amounts of alcohol at a rapid rate is dangerous and has proven to be deadly on numerous occasions.

On behalf of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, be safe and look out for one another. Change the culture.

Riley Hess

Editor in Chief