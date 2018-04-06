Stay Connected

Family found dead in Mexico resort

April 6, 2018

While many people travel to Mexico for wild vacations and excursions yearly, the Sharp family from Des Moines, Iowa did not get to fulfill this goal. The family of four took a break from their hectic basketball and race car filled lives and rented a condominium in Mexico for a family getaway. Kevin Sharp, the father, was very involved in the community and his wife and kids were everything to him. He was married to Amy Sharp, and together they had a son, Sterling, and daughter, Adrianna. The family owned and operated their own brewing company, raced cars on local tracks and were involved in local athletics.

On March 15, the Sharp family arrived in Tulum, Mexico, with the intent to have a family vacation. When the family did not return home on that following Wednesday, March 21, questions began to arise. A relative reported them missing at midnight on that following Thursday.

Local Iowa authorities contacted the US State Department, which then got in contact with Mexican authorities. The local Mexican police conducted a welfare check and found all four family members, inside the condominium, dead. An autopsy determined that they were poisoned by toxic gas from a poorly maintained water heater. It also showed that they had been dead for 36-48 hours before found, putting their time of death between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Freshman Jack Koenn feels extremely saddened by this story and says, “I feel like all houses, condos, hotels, and other living spaces that are rented out should be mandated to have poisonous gas and smoke alarms to prevent accidents like this.”

This unfortunate event can be used as a lesson to take vacation planning seriously. Freshman Matthew Colagrossi states, “After hearing about an event like this I have seriously thought what I will do differently in the future. It might be worth the extra money to stay in a reliable hotel, rather than renting a condo.” Sophomore Croy Segren agreed with Matt and said, “I have definitely stayed in my fair share of sketchy places but after hearing about an event like this, I will think twice about it.”

Emma Hildebrand

Contributing Writer