Stay Connected

April 6, 2018

The last month has been defined by the bravery, advocacy, and power of the teenagers who survived a brutal mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As each of the kids rose to national fame, they brought with them their fair share of detractors, however. Even Fox News host Laura Ingraham, fresh off of a prior brush with negative press after comments made about LeBron James were interpreted as racist attacks, went after Hogg himself, a move quickly decried by the press, advertisers, and other Stoneman Douglas students.

On March 28th, Ingraham Tweeted about Hogg, claiming that he was “complaining” about being rejected by four undergraduate programs that he applied to, and mocking him for not getting into UCLA. Immediately, the backlash was severe. While Ingraham largely got off easy for her comments about LeBron needing to “shut up and dribble” earlier this year, advertisers and sponsors were not so quiet this time around. Corporations like Hulu, Expedia, and Nestle have all pulled ads from Ingraham’s slot, and have individually stated they have no plans to resume running them. While Ingraham would later apologize for her comments, Hogg took to Twitter again to reject the apology, demanding that Ingraham “denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight.”

Since the apology, Fox News has stood by Ingraham, claiming that the network “cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” referring to the advertisers. Shortly after the rejected apology, Ingraham took a break from her usual time slot on Fox News, and took a vacation with her family. In all, more than a dozen advertisers abandoned the time slot, a result that ultimately was characterized as a victory for Hogg. After rejecting the apology, Hogg tweeted that he appreciated the support from corporate entities, and believes that Ingraham should apologize to LeBron James, as well.

In the end, the entire dust-up is yet another example of dysfunction at Fox headquarters. Ingraham’s constant controversy, the mass exodus of talent in the wake of sweeping sexual harassment and assault allegations, and even personalities like Shep Smith blasting other Fox hosts in public reveal a network in disarray. But for all the dysfunction, Ingraham and Fox seem to have learned a lesson the hard way, and provided a loud example for the rest of the nation: publicly mocking a child with over 700,000 Twitter followers shortly after a tragedy is not a good idea.

