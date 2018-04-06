Stay Connected

Sinclair News Script

April 6, 2018

One of the biggest owners of local news stations in the United States has come under fire recently for requiring their reporters to read a script informing viewers about the dangers of “false or biased” news. Sinclair owns close to 200 television stations in the country, including both satellite and local channels.

Throughout the past month, reporters for Sinclair channels made the exact same speech to their viewers, starting with expressing their pride for serving their communities fairly, and going on to explain how some media outlets use their platforms to “spread fake stories” and “push a personal bias.”

The company mandated that their reporters read this script on air, and it was not the first time that Sinclair had made such requirements. Sinclair is known to be a conservative-leaning organization and regularly requires its stations to include “must runs” in their broadcasts, with segments such as terrorism news updates or positive commentary of President Trump. In the speech made last month, news people reiterated the fact that, “Unfortunately, some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control ‘exactly what people think,’” and adding to the end, “This is extremely dangerous to a democracy.”

Some critics of this speech believe that it is the company’s way of attempting to spread “Pro-Trump” propaganda and push their own personal bias, which is exactly what they condemn in the speech given by newscasters. Despite the backlash, Scott Livingston, the senior vice president of news for Sinclair explained the company’s stance in a memo, saying “For the record, the stories we are referencing in this campaign are the unsubstantiated ones…which move quickly across social media and result in an ill-informed public.” Livingston also noted, “We are focused on fact-based reporting. That’s our commitment to our communities.”

Katie Troutt, a junior communication major, explained that she doesn’t see a huge issue with the script that reporters read. As an individual who studies the circulation of information and has had exposure to the dangers of fake news through her classes, she believes “this could actually be helpful in making people think twice when they hear an outrageous news story, especially on social media.” Troutt also commented that she could see how forcing anchors to read this statement could be off-putting, but has the potential to be beneficial as a whole.

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor