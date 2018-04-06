Stay Connected

Stock Market Dropping

April 6, 2018

The Trump Administration has spent the first year of its tenure taking credit for dizzying highs set by the stock market, bolstered by unmitigated confidence in investment. Especially before a brutal correction earlier in the year, Trump himself was more than happy to wear new highs for growth like a medal. For an embattled President seeking to improve approval ratings, the move isn’t uncommon, nor is it unwarranted. However, so quickly taking credit for a market boost comes with its problems, including the aftermath of what happens when the market implodes. For better or for worse, the Trump Administration has linked itself to the performance of the stock market, leaving it with some problematic questions to answer. Chief of those being “why is Wall Street so volatile?”

The latest major swing stems from fears about a new trade war with China, which originally sent the Dow Jones plummeting. On April 4th, the markets were expected to close at a 500-plus point loss, an unmitigated disaster for the rollout of new tariff plans that were supposed to bolster American trade. However, the problematic free-fall didn’t last long, as the Dow eventually closed at a 230 point increase, performing well above expectations in the face of real fear about the fate of American markets. The volatility seems to stem from blustery rhetoric from both China and the US, with both sides threatening new tariffs in response to heightened economic hostility.

However, the early Dow plunge seems to be an overreaction, as neither side has really fleshed out what new tariffs would look like when implemented. The Trump administration released a list of over 1,300 products from China against which the administration was considering imposing a 25 percent tariff. China, in response, pledged to hit back with more tariffs to offset the costs, a move that worries farmers and their lobbyists, which pleaded with the Trump administration to abandon the new tariff proposal in fear of retaliation from one of the biggest buyers of US crops.

Regardless of whether or not a trade war will ever come to fruition, investors are naturally skittish. Uncertain economic policy leads to unstable markets. Until investors hear back from CEOs, the Trump Administration, China, the World Trade Organization, and lobbyists in Washington about whether or not they can proceed without worry of a tariff fight between two economic superpowers, the markets will likely continue to spike and drop, with little rhyme or reason for specific changes.

Jeff Knapp

Contributing Writer