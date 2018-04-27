Stay Connected

Avicii

The 28-year old DJ superstar Avicii was found dead in the afternoon of April 20 in the city of Muscat, Oman, located in the Middle East. Avicii was stopping by and visiting mid-tour. Authorities have claimed that there is “no criminal suspicion.”

According to Variety’s website, Avicii’s rep released the following statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii was nominated twice for a Grammy and also had nine UK top 10 singles, which two of those were #1 at some point. The two songs featured at the top spot included “Levels” and “Sunshine.”

Many celebrities reached out to social media to express their grief and sorrow during this time. Former friend and coworker and current celebrity DJ Marshmallow stated; “I’m at a loss of words. Rest easy brother.”

Avicii was flown back to his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden where he will be laid to rest. May he rest in peace.

Cameron Cummings

Contributing Writer