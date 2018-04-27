Stay Connected

Kendrick Lamar wins Noble Prize

Kendrick Lamar, a very successful American rapper, made history and won a Pulitzer Prize this past Monday.

Kendrick Lamar is a rapper and songwriter and was raised in Compton, California. He is a successful artist, having many awards from a Grammy, MTV Video, and BET award. His albums have reached the US Top 200 Billboard, and he set Spotify’s global first-day streaming record at 9.6 million. On April 16, Kendrick made history and added a Pulitzer to his collection.

A Pulitzer Prize is a yearly award for American journalism, literature, and music. The idea is to recognize the best works of art and 13 are given out each year. These awards have been given since June of 1917, and they are now announced each April.

Kendrick received this award for his article “DAMN” and truly made history. He is the first rap artist to ever receive this award. The 2017 music Pulitzer Prize was given to “Angel’s Bone,” an opera by Du Yun. Classical and Jazz music have, historically, won this award every year until now.

While “DAMN” picked up the best rap album, Kendrick’s success did not stop there. His song “Humble” also received Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. Junior Kaelin Sommer agrees with the awards given and says that “‘Humble’ definitely should have won these awards because it was a very influential song and I really enjoyed it. It was definitely one of the most popular songs this past year and I know everyone else liked it too. I am very excited to see what else he comes out with in the near future and I hope he releases a new album sometime.”

With his newest album having been released on April 7, Kendrick will be going on tour around the US and Canada in these next upcoming months. Throughout May and June, he will be traveling to places like Vancouver, Washington, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Toronto, Michigan, and Illinois. Freshman Jack Koenn is a big fan and is ecstatic about Kendrick’s tour. He says, “I really hope I can catch a concert this summer. He will be coming near me so maybe I can go to the one in Clarkston, Michigan.”

Jeff Knapp

Contributing Writer