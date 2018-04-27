Stay Connected

Royal baby

April 27, 2018

The whole world was following the royal birth of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William, a royal baby boy, born Monday, April 23, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England.

The baby boy was weighing 8 Ibs and 7 ozs. He is the third child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge following their first son Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, who also visited their new brother at the hospital.

On this day, citizens celebrated the birth of the royal baby boy outside of the hospital sang “Happy birthday dear royal baby”. Later that day, hundreds of people resided outside of Buckingham Palace, and behind the gates was an easel that announced the birth.

Along with the crowd included the American news channels coverage and regards from Prime Minister Kevin Rudd of Australia, as well as former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Many people have wondered when the royal family is going to announce the name of the Royal baby. It has been noted that unlike the 48 hours that it took for the announcement of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

This time around it has been three days and no announcements of the baby’s name other than what Prince William has hinted that it is a “strong name.” So far, the most popular name has been Arthur.

Although there has been much publicity in the recent days of the birth of the royal baby, it isn’t expected to see much of the baby in the public eye due to the importance of the Duke and Duchess to ensure the privacy of their children.

For now, the world will be awaiting the announcement of the royal baby’s name and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, an American actress, on May 19th.

“I think it’s going to to be very interesting, considering its one of the royal families and it’s always considered a big thing. You never know what’s going to happen” said Rayna Mckissack, a junior at Purdue Northwest University in Hammond, Indiana.

Taylar Tramil

Contributing Writer