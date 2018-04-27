Stay Connected

Sean Hannity’s questionable decisions

April 27, 2018

Sean Hannity is in hot water over some questionable business decisions after recently revealed documents reveal he was the client of an infamous lawyer for the president.

Hannity, a Fox News anchor, was revealed last week to be a client of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s embattled personal lawyer. Cohen is currently under investigation for an alleged payment to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who had an affair with Trump.

Hannity reportedly used mortgages that were funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to purchase homes. The mortgages, which were totaled at $18 million during the Obama administration and increased by five million dollars during Ben Carson’s tenure as Secretary of HUD, were used to purchase the most expensive homes in Hannity’s portfolio, according to The Guardian.

Hannity has also been linked to 20 shell companies established in Georgia. These companies are normally used to keep a person’s financial dealings secret. While shell companies are not illegal, they can be used to commit crimes such as tax evasion, according to Fortune. Hannity has allegedly used these companies to lessen the liability for the real estate purchased with the HUD loans. The companies have spent $90 million on 870 homes in the past decade.

Hannity has also allegedly bought foreclosed property. Hannity bought dozens of discounted homes that had recently been foreclosed in 2013. Hannity was a frequent critic of Obama and the foreclosure rate during his presidency.

Bill Lako, an executive at Hennsler Financial, the firm that Hannity’s shell companies are registered under, has been a frequent guest of Hannity’s, appearing on his radio show and writing for the show’s website. The partnership was revealed on-air, though a recent op-ed written by Lako for Hannity’s website did not disclose this information.

Hannity has denied the allegations, saying, ““It is ironic that I am being attacked for investing my personal money in communities that badly need such investment and in which, I am sure, those attacking me have not invested their money.” Hannity has also said he did not control or know the details about the investments.

Matthew Needham

Contributing Writer