Stay Connected

Toronto van kills 9

April 27, 2018

On April 23, ten people were killed and 14 were injured after a Toronto man drove a van into a crowd on the sidewalk. Alex Minassian, 25, was identified as the driver of the van and charged on April 24 with 10 counts of first-degree murder along with 13 counts of attempted murder. Another charge of attempted murder is still being deliberated.

Meaghan Grey, a Social Media Relations Officer for the Toronto Police, stated that a report that police got at 1:30 p.m. on April 23, stated that the van got stuck on a curb near Yonge St. and Finch Ave. after its venture through the sidewalks.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s chief coroner, said that it is going to take days for his office to officially identify the ten people who passed away in The attack. Huyer stated at a news conference, “Frankly it takes time to get records, it takes time to meet families”. Although not all victims have been identified, friends and family of some of the victims have come forward to identify them.

Jazzmine Howlett, a sophomore at Monmouth College, said “I can’t believe that things like this are happening. I can’t believe that there is so much hate. There is no reason for this kind of hatred.” People everywhere are uneasy and mournful of the act that Minassian committed.

Toronto Police have been unable to identify a motive for the attack but are investigating if the fact that the victims were predominantly women had anything to do with it. The attack is still under investigation, and police will continue to search for a motive of this gruesome attack.

Sydney Barry

Contributing Writer