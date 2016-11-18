Stay Connected

FacebookTwitterRSS

Subscribe by Email

Sports

Men’s Basketball hosts Simpson

Men’s Basketball hosts Simpson

The men’s basketball team took on Simpson in their season opener this past Tuesday. Despite cutting their halftime deficit in half it wasn’t enough to beat the…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Women’s Basketball faces Millikin

Women’s Basketball faces Millikin

Women’s basketball traveled to Decatur, Illinois on Tuesday to take on MIllikin University in their season opener. Junior Maddie Dohleman finished with a double-double but the Scots…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Cross Country ends season at NCAA Regionals

It was a cool, windy day at Lake Breeze golf course in Winneconne, Wisconsin, the site for the NCAA Division III Midwest cross country regional. The men’s…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Swimming and diving takes on MWC competition

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams faced some tough competition at their second home meet against MWC competitors last weekend. The Fighting Scots took on…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Scots clinch NCAA playoff birth

Scots clinch NCAA playoff birth

Monmouth Fighting Scots traveled over to Knox College this past weekend for the final game of the season. The Scots looked to complete a perfect regular season…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Around The Kilt

Every year, D-1 College basketball awards the Naismith College Player of the Year award to the player with the best season. Last year, Buddy Hield won this…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More
Features

Theatre department takes on The Crucible

Theatre department takes on The Crucible

Raise the Curtain! Monmouth College Department of Theater presents The Crucible at the Fusion Theater. Not even three weeks after the curtain closed on Oedipus Rex, the…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Annual student juried art show

Annual student juried art show

The annual Student Juried Art Exhibition is now open in the Len G. Everett gallery on the second floor of the library. Students, family, faculty, and friends…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Wait to celebrate Christmas

It seems like every year the Christmas season begins as soon as November does. Store windows are adorned with Christmas trees and the radio is plagued with…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Seven best Christmas movies

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Directed by Tim Burton and nominated for an academy award, this film utilizes Burton’s classic stop motion animation style. The film…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Gifts on a budget

Christmas is the time of year when we are granted the opportunity to show all the people we love, just exactly how much we love them. It’s…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Monmouth’s Got Talent

Monmouth’s Got Talent

Students around campus gathered to watch their colleagues showcase their talents at the annual Monmouth’s Got Talent show last Friday. The event was held in the Dahl…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Pi Phi taco dinner

Pi Beta Phi, Women’s Fraternity will be hosting our 2nd annual Taco Dinner at the Pi Phi house (right across from the Fraternity complex) on Euclid this…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More

Final exam study tips

Whether you realize it or not, finals are just around the corner. Consuming copious amounts of energy drinks, cramming right before the test, and staying up well…

November 18, 2016 / Comments Off / Read More