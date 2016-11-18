Stay Connected

On Wednesday a large gathering of students and faculty marched from the quad on the outside of the Stockdale Center to the front of Wallace Hall while chanting familiar phrases like, “Say it loud, say it clear. Immigrants are welcome here,” in an effort to push our…

Student views The Courier interviewed several students on campus to get their reaction to Dean Masoods report and the faculty Letter of Support. Most students offered their opinions but requested that their names not be used. One of the students who offered an opinion said they believed protesting students…

Best selling author presents post-election talk Students, faculty members, and members of the community came out to a standing room only Wells Theatre to hear from author of Hillbilly Elegy, JD Vance. Taking a look at his upbringing, Vance explores the issues that are facing Americas white working class in impoverished areas. At…

Young alums return for campaign panel Although the election is over, there is a lot to be learned from it. Next Monday, four recent alums will return to the campus of Monmouth College in order to share their experiences from the 2016 election. They will give insight into the worlds of campaign work…

Park is top advocate Reprinted from Monmouth College Pipeline Monmouth College student Jaron Park ’18 might have discovered a career because he was willing to take a chance. Park entered the sixth-annual Moot Court Competition for the first time, and at Wednesday night’s final round he was named the competition’s Top…

Masood offers support for students In an email sent to faculty and staff by Associate Dean of Students Mohsin Masood, he reported several incidents of hate crimes toward students reacting to the results of the Presidential election. Earlier this week Dean Masood issued a request to the Monmouth community to report any…

Letter of support The Courier is printing two of the requests we received for inclusion on the editorial and opinion page of the paper. The first is a Letter of Support signed by several members of the faculty. That letter was questioned by other members of the faculty as being…

Reponse Given the statements by President Wyatt, Dean Timmerman, and Dean Masood, and the fact that so many faculty leaders have already signed this letter, I do not understand why anyone would be afraid to append their name to it. Even to suggest that retaliation should be feared…